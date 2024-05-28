SSC Results 2024: Visually Impaired Girls Pass Maharashtra Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours

Freepik Image

Anjali Thakur, a student at the NFBM Jagriti School for the Blind Girls, Alandi Devachi, scored 78.2% in the SSC exam in 2024. She has topped her class this year. Hailing from Bihar, Anjali wants to pursue law and become a judge.

From the same school, Nikita Sawatkar has secured the second place with 73%. Nikita comes from a small village called Lahri in Nanded and aspires to pursue education in the Commerce stream and work in banking sector.

Another student, Vidika Ranerajput and Sriya Verma in third position with 72.8%. She wants to work with corporates.

The girls plan on continuing their education in Pune. They will also be a part of NFBM Skill Development Center, Pune where they will study for classes 11 and 12, accordingly.

The NFBM Jagriti School for the Blind Girls has recorded 100% SSC results this year, just like the past 26 years.

The students at the school study with the help of special coaching in academics, computer classes and life skills coaching like conversational English, Orientation and Mobility, etc. The girls in this school come from different parts of Maharashtra and India.