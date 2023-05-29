 SSC releases Phase X additional result 2022 at ssc.nic.in, direct link here
For the matriculation level, an additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny, and 673 candidates for the higher secondary (10+2) level. For the Graduate& Above level, an additional 377 individuals have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
SSC releases additional result of Post Phase X exam 2022 | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022 for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level.

For the matriculation level, an additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny, and 673 candidates for the higher secondary (10+2) level.

For the Graduate& Above level, an additional 377 individuals have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny.

Direct link here

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level) results

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) results

Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) results

Additional candidates who are selected for additional scrutiny must send a printout of their online application to the suitable Regional Office(s) for the Post Category within 3 (three) weeks, or up to 19.06.2023, by SPEED POST ONLY, along with a copy of all supporting documents (self-attested) related to their educational qualification (EQ), experience, category, age, age relaxation, etc. (as applicable).

Steps to download SSC Phase X additional result:

  • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the Result tab

  • Next, click on the Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results

  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a printout for future reference

