SSC releases Phase X additional result 2022 at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post Phase X Examination 2022 for the Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level.
For the matriculation level, an additional 454 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny, and 673 candidates for the higher secondary (10+2) level.
For the Graduate& Above level, an additional 377 individuals have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny.
Direct link here
Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level) results
Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) results
Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation level) results
Additional candidates who are selected for additional scrutiny must send a printout of their online application to the suitable Regional Office(s) for the Post Category within 3 (three) weeks, or up to 19.06.2023, by SPEED POST ONLY, along with a copy of all supporting documents (self-attested) related to their educational qualification (EQ), experience, category, age, age relaxation, etc. (as applicable).
Steps to download SSC Phase X additional result:
Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Result tab
Next, click on the Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
