 SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside

The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Central Bureau of Narcotics) Examination 2024 have been planned by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to occur between September 30, 2024, and November 14, 2024.

The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 17727 positions overall. In the first session, there won't be any negative marking. Session 2 will, however, impose a one-mark penalty for each wrong response. It is recommended that candidates frequently check the Commission's website for any modifications.

The official notice states, “The Commission has decided to conduct the Multi-Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 from 30 September, 2024 to 14 November, 2024. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

Salary

To hire Multi-Tasking Staff for the Government of India's Ministries, Departments, and Offices in its various States and Union Territories, the Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive exam. According to the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), these jobs are classified as Pay Band-1 (INR 5200–20200) with a Grade Pay of INR 1800, or Level-1 in the Pay Matrix.


The 7th CPC's in-hand SSC MTS wage ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000 per month, contingent on the employment post in question and the assigned city.

Admit Card 2024

Candidates whose applications are accepted will be able to access their admit cards via the regional or sub-regional SSC websites. Approximately one week prior to the exam date, candidates can use their data to download their admission cards. They need to bring their admit card, two recent colour passport-sized photos, and a legitimate original picture ID to the exam centre.

