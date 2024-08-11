 SSC CGL 2024: Application Correction Facility Closes Today At 11 PM - Make Changes Here | Direct Link
SSC CGL 2024: Application Correction Facility Closes Today At 11 PM - Make Changes Here | Direct Link

Successfully registered candidates can make changes to their SSC CGL application form through the official website at ssc.gov.in until 11 pm. Candidates will need to use their login credentials such as registration number and password to make corrections in the SSC CGL application form.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application correction window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) 2024 today, August 11. Successfully registered candidates can make changes to their SSC CGL application form through the official website at ssc.gov.in until 11 pm.

Candidates will need to use their login credentials such as registration number and password to make corrections in the SSC CGL application form.

The SSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill 17,727 vacancies across various departments. Successful candidates will be appointed to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions within different ministries, departments, organizations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional, statutory bodies, and tribunals.

The assignment of these positions will be based on the guidelines provided in the exam notice, taking into consideration both merit and the candidates' preferences for specific posts.

SSC CGL Application Correction Fee:

Candidates wishing to make corrections to their SSC CGL application form online will need to pay Rs 200 for the first correction and Rs 500 for the second correction when resubmitting their modified applications.

Candidates will be allowed to modify certain details in the SSC CGL application form, including their name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, gender, and matriculation roll number.

SSC CGL Exam Date:

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2024 will take place from September 9 to September 26 at various exam centres across the country. The SSC CGL exam will be held in two tiers. The tier 1 exam will be conducted in September while the SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be conducted in the month of December.

The commission will issue the SSC CGL admit card on the official website of the respective regions. Candidates will be able to download the SSC CGL admit card by using their login credentials.

