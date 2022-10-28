SSC MTS 2020- Marks Released: Here's how to Check

e-Paper Get App
Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination marks released. |
About the SSC MTSE 2020 marks:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the marks of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020. Candidates can check their marks at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their marks by going on the candidate’s dashboard and logging in using their registered number and password. The facility will be available from October 26 to November 15.

How to check SSC MTSE 2020 marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login tab

Step 3: Enter your details such as username and password

Step 4: View your marks and download it for future reference

Step 5: Candidates can also download their SSC MTS Paper II Admit Card 2022 from official site of the SSC.

The final result of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was released by the Staff Selection Commission on October 15 in the official website ssc.nic.in

We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

