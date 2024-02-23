 SSC Launches New Website, Urges Students to Re-register
SSC launches new website at ssc.gov.in, urges students to re-register for exams. Find detailed guidelines for one-time registration and important updates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revealed the launch of a fresh website, which is now live at ssc.gov.in. The commission has also stated that the old website will remain operational through a link on the new website.

“The Staff Selection Commission takes pride in announcing the launch of a new website which has been made live on 17.02.2024. However, the existing website will also continue to be accessible through a link on the new website,” SSC said in an official website.

The commission recommended that candidates complete a new One Time Registration (OTR) on the updated website, as any previous OTR completed on the old version of the commission's website is now invalid. Detailed guidelines for one-time registration can be found in the 'For Candidates > Special Instructions > Instructions for filling OTR' section on the new website, according to the SSC.

“All applications for future examinations are required to be submitted online through new website, i.e., https://ssc.gov.in/, only,” SSC further informed.

This year, several new exam websites have been launched, including sites for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG, University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET) and others.

To complete a One-Time Registration, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Click 'Login or Register'.

Step 2: Select 'Register Now'.

Step 3: Fill in personal details accurately.

Step 4: Verify mobile and email OTP.

Step 5: Save and complete registration within 14 days.

Step 6: Login, change your password, provide additional details, agree to the declaration, and submit.

Upon successful submission, users will be redirected to the dashboard.

