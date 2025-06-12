SSC GD Constable 2025 Result Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Official website

SSC GD Constable 2025 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The results are anticipated by the middle or end of June 2025, although the commission has not yet announced a release date.

The results, including the roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants and the cut-off scores by state and category, will be made available in PDF format. The results' release will mark the end of the initial selection phase and open the door for further medical and physical examinations.

The exam was administered as a computer-based test (CBT) from February 4 to February 25, 2025, in order to recruit General Duty (GD) Constables for various paramilitary organisations.

SSC GD Constable 2025 result: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, navigate to the 'Results' section.

Step 3: Locate and click the link named 'SSC GD Constable Result 2025'.

Step 4: To determine whether you qualify, download the PDF document and search for your roll number.

SSC GD Constable 2025 result: Selection process

Step 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

80 questions on reasoning, general knowledge, maths, and English/Hindi

Duration: 1 hour

Includes negative marking

Marks contribute to the final merit list

Step 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Assesses running ability

Qualifying in nature

Step 3: Physical Standard Test (PST)

Measures height, weight, and chest size

Criteria vary by category and region

Step 4: Medical Examination & Document Verification

Confirms physical fitness and eligibility

Only candidates clearing all stages are considered for final selection