SSC GD Constable 2025 Result Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable 2025 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The results are anticipated by the middle or end of June 2025, although the commission has not yet announced a release date.
The results, including the roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants and the cut-off scores by state and category, will be made available in PDF format. The results' release will mark the end of the initial selection phase and open the door for further medical and physical examinations.
The exam was administered as a computer-based test (CBT) from February 4 to February 25, 2025, in order to recruit General Duty (GD) Constables for various paramilitary organisations.
SSC GD Constable 2025 result: Steps to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, navigate to the 'Results' section.
Step 3: Locate and click the link named 'SSC GD Constable Result 2025'.
Step 4: To determine whether you qualify, download the PDF document and search for your roll number.
SSC GD Constable 2025 result: Selection process
Step 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
80 questions on reasoning, general knowledge, maths, and English/Hindi
Duration: 1 hour
Includes negative marking
Marks contribute to the final merit list
Step 2: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Assesses running ability
Qualifying in nature
Step 3: Physical Standard Test (PST)
Measures height, weight, and chest size
Criteria vary by category and region
Step 4: Medical Examination & Document Verification
Confirms physical fitness and eligibility
Only candidates clearing all stages are considered for final selection