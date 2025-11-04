 SSC GD Admit Card 2025 For DV/DME Released By CRPF At rect.crpf.gov.in; Check Steps To Download
The CRPF has released the SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for the Document Verification and Detailed Medical Examination (DV/DME) stage. Shortlisted candidates can download their e-admit cards from rect.crpf.gov.in.

article-image

SSC GD Admit Card 2025: The SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for DV/DME has been made available by the Central Reserve Police Force. Candidates can download their hall pass from the CRPF's official website at rect.crpf.gov.in if they wish to attend the document verification and comprehensive medical examination.

"The E-Admit cards for DV/DME stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the link https://www.crpfonline.com/const_gd_capfs assfassamrifle_2025_dme_0447.php available on the CRPF website (i.e. https://rect.crpf.gov.in)," the official notice states. At the time of DV/DME, all candidates are instructed to present a printed copy of their E-Admit card. Without their admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to participate in DV/DME.

For PET/PST qualified/shortlisted candidates, the DV/DME events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFS, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB are set to begin on November 12, 2025. The organisation will fill 53690 positions during this recruitment campaign.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Steps to download the admit card

To download the admission card applicant can follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on CRPF issues SSC GD Admit Card 2025 link provided on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to input the login details.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Examine and download the admit card.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download admit card

Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.

