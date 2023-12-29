 SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check SI, JE, Steno & Other Exam Dates On ssc.nic.in
Stay updated with the latest SSC Exam Calendar 2024 on ssc.nic.in. Check out the exam dates for SI, JE, Steno & more. Download the official schedule now!

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
The SSC has published the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for exams scheduled in May and June 2024. Aspirants can view the exam schedule on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. SSC Exam Calendar 2024: SI in Delhi Police, JE, Steno & other exam dates out (ssc.nic.in)

According to the official schedule, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I is scheduled for May 6, 7, and 8, 2024. The Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will be held on May 9, and the JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will take place on May 10. Additionally, the SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I is set for May 13, 2024.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I is scheduled for May 9, 10, and 13, 2024, while the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 Paper I will take place on June 4, 5, and 6, 2024.

How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for May and June link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra Board Raises SSC And HSC Exam Fees By 10%
