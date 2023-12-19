Maharashtra Board Raises SSC And HSC Exam Fees By 10%

Representative image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has raised the fees for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) by 10 percent.

The increased costs will be implemented beginning with the supplemental exams in July-August 2024. Students taking exams in February and March of 2024 will continue to pay the current rates.

The board proposed a 30% rise in examination fees, which were previously raised in 2017. This was recommended at a meeting on March 24 and was forwarded to the state for final approval.

The examination fees for both regular and private students taking the SSC have been hiked to Rs 420, along with additional charges such as administrative fees (Rs 20), marksheet fees (Rs 20), certificate fees (Rs 20), and per-subject practical exam fees (Rs 20) that are imposed annually. Previously, the basic exam fees for SSC were around Rs 375. As for HSC, the exam fees have been increased to Rs 440, in addition to the existing administrative fees, marksheet fees, certificate fees, and per-subject practical fees (Rs 15) charged annually, bringing the total HSC fee to around Rs 415. The total fees for students vary based on the subjects they choose.