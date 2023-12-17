 SSC Releases Final Answer Key for CGL Exam 2023
On December 16, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam. The key is accessible on the SSC's official website, www.ssc.nic.in.

Updated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 exams on October 26 and 27, 2023, for 8840 positions can now obtain accurate answers to all exam questions. The Final Answer Key is downloadable until January 5, 2024, allowing candidates to cross-verify responses.

To access their individual Final Answer Keys and Question Paper(s), candidates need to log in with their examination roll number and password.

This step ensures transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. As candidates review the final key, it provides clarity on their performance and serves as a crucial resource for result-related inquiries.

How to download?

Step 1: Go to ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says, "Final Answer Keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2023 will be uploaded along with candidates' response sheet(s)."

Step 3: After the PDF opens, click the SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 link that appears.

Step 4: Enter information (as per admission certificate) such as roll number and password. Visit https://www.sscadda.com/ssc-cgl-answer-key/ to learn more.

