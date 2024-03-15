SSC Exam 2024: Students Rate Mathematics Paper 2 As Moderately Difficult With Challenging Questions

Representative Image | PTI File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) began the Class 10 board exams, known as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, on March 1, 2024. The Mathematics Paper 2, which covered Geometry, took place on March 15, 2024.

The exam took place during the morning session, which began at 11 am and ended at 1:00 pm. Paper 2 of the Mathematics exam was worth 40 marks and consisted of 5 sections. The given were given 2 hours and 10 minutes extra to complete the paper.

The students rated the paper to be moderately difficult, with Question 4 being particularly challenging, whereas the other questions were relatively easy.

"The construction was very difficult to solve and also took a lot of time, most of the questions were textual based," said Prasham Bhatt, a student at Rustomjee International School, Dahisar.

He also added that the exam pattern was similar to previous years.

Manish Bhati, a student at St. Francis D'Assisi High School, Borivali said, "The paper was very lengthy, and it was difficult to understand but I was able to complete it on time. I'm not expecting a good score."

Contrary to the point, Aditya Mehta, another student at Rustomjee International School, Dahisar stated, "The paper was not tough, the questions were based on what I had studied, and I completed my paper on time. I expect at least 35 marks in this subject."

The next scheduled papers are Science 1 scheduled to take place on March 18, 2024, followed by Science 2 on March 20, History on March 22, and Geography on March 26, 2024.