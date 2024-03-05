SSC CPO 2024 Notification Out: Tier 1 Exam on May 9, 10, and 13 - Apply Now!

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the official notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, also known as SSC CPO 2024, on March 4, 2024. The notification is available for download online at ssc.gov.in.

The application process for SSC CPO 2024 commenced online on the official website. Candidates can fill out the application form until March 28 with a fee of Rs. 100. The deadline for paying the application fee is March 29.

Female candidates, SC/ST category candidates, and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempt from paying the application fee. Applicants can make corrections to the SSC CPO application form 2024 from March 30 to 31, 2024.

The SSC CPO 2024 notification provides crucial information about the exam, including vacancies, eligibility criteria, exam centers, pattern, syllabus, and more. Detailed instructions for completing the SSC CPO application form 2024 are also available in the notification.

Here's how to apply for the SSC CPO 2024 exam:

1. Visit the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in

2. Complete the One Time Registration process by clicking "Login or Register" on the right side of the home page.

3. Click on "Apply" on the right side of the home page, leading to active application links for various SSC exams.

4. Select the SSC CPO 2024 application form link.

5. Log in with your username (registration number), password, and captcha.

6. Fill out the application form as directed.

7. Upload a live photo using your device's camera and a scanned copy of your signature in the "Upload Documents" section.

8. Agree to the terms and fill out the captcha.

9. Pay the application fee and submit the SSC CPO 2024 application form.

The SSC CPO exam recruits candidates annually for Sub-Inspector (GD) positions in CAPFs and Sub-Inspector (Executive) roles in Delhi Police. The selection process includes four stages: Paper-I, Physical Standard Test /Physical Endurance Test, Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination. Paper-I of the SSC CPO 2024 exam is scheduled for May 9, 10, and 13, 2024.