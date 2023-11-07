SSC CPO 2023 Final Answer Key Out At ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question papers for the exams held for the posts of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the SSC CPO final answer key 2023 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The exam was on 25th October and was computer based.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 07.11.2023,” the commission said in an official notice.

Candidates can login by using their roll number and password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 7th November at 4 p.m. to 21st November at 4 p.m.

Candidates have been advised to take e a print out of their respective answer keys along with question paper since the they not be available after the time limit.

How to download?

Go to the link here - click here

Enter roll number, password and click on login

The answer key and question paper will appear

Download the same and save for future use