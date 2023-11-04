SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination 2023 admit card today, November 4. Those candidates who will appear for the SSC Delhi Police 2023 examination can download the SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2023 through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can use their login details such as registration number and date of birth on the regional websites to download the SSC Delhi police constable hall ticket 2023.

SSC Delhi Police constable exam date

SSC will conduct the Delhi police constable examination from November 14 to December 2, 2023 at across various exam centres.

SSC will issue the Delhi police constable admit card 2023 for all 9 regions, including WR, MPR, CR, NWR, SR, ER, NR, KKR, and NER regions, on their respective regional websites.

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Eastern Region

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Karnataka Kerala Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Southern Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for North Eastern Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Western Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for North Western Region

SSC commenced application process for the Delhi police constable examination from September 1 to September 30, 2023.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023:

Visit the SSC regional website by visiting the above direct link

On the home page, click on the SSC Delhi Police constable admit card link.

Key in your login details

Download and take a printout of the same for future use

Candidates need to appear for the SSC Delhi police constable exam with their hall tickets and original ID proof (with Photograph).