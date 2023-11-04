 SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

SSC will conduct the Delhi police constable examination from November 14 to December 2, 2023 at across various exam centres.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination 2023 admit card today, November 4. Those candidates who will appear for the SSC Delhi Police 2023 examination can download the SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2023 through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can use their login details such as registration number and date of birth on the regional websites to download the SSC Delhi police constable hall ticket 2023.

SSC Delhi Police constable exam date

SSC will conduct the Delhi police constable examination from November 14 to December 2, 2023 at across various exam centres.

SSC will issue the Delhi police constable admit card 2023 for all 9 regions, including WR, MPR, CR, NWR, SR, ER, NR, KKR, and NER regions, on their respective regional websites.

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Eastern Region

Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Karnataka Kerala Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Southern Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for North Eastern Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for Western Region

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 for North Western Region

Read Also
SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023 Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link To Download
article-image

 SSC commenced application process for the Delhi police constable examination from September 1 to September 30, 2023.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023:

Visit the SSC regional website by visiting the above direct link

On the home page, click on the SSC Delhi Police constable admit card link.

Key in your login details

Download and take a printout of the same for future use

Candidates need to appear for the SSC Delhi police constable exam with their hall tickets and original ID proof (with Photograph).

Read Also
SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2023 Answer key Out at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

Another Similar Ordeal Comes To Light Occurred 2 Days Before IIT-BHU Molestation

Another Similar Ordeal Comes To Light Occurred 2 Days Before IIT-BHU Molestation

CISF Constable Result 2021 Out At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Download Result From Direct Link

CISF Constable Result 2021 Out At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Download Result From Direct Link

UP MLA & Former ED Officer Suggests Compulsory Legal Education For School Students

UP MLA & Former ED Officer Suggests Compulsory Legal Education For School Students