SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2023 Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link To Download

The final answer keys are out now for the SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022.

The staff selection committee (SSC) has released the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2022 results today, November 3, 2023.

Those candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS, Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2023 can check final answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key till November 17.

Earlier the SSC has declared the final result of the Multi Tasking (NonTechnical)Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 on October 18.

Direct link to download the final answer key

The official notification reads, "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022onthewebsiteof the Commission on 03.11.2023."

According to the notification , the marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website on November 7.

This facility will be available till November 21. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and Password.

Steps to download SSC MTS final answer key 2023:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Then, click on the link with answer key with login credentials.

Check the final answer key and take a print-out for future reference.

