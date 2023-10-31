SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2023 Answer key Out at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Tier II 2023 Answer key Out at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here | Representative image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key on October 30, 2023. Those candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2023 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier-II Examination 2023 was conducted on October 26 and 27, 2023 at different centres across the country.

Direct link to check answer key for SSC CGL Tier II 2023 exam

Candidates can raise objection for SSC CGL Tier-II examination 2023:

If candidates are not satisfied they can raise the answer keys may raise objections against the same.

If any from October 30 (6:00 PM) to November 01 (6:00 PM).

For every question, candidates will have to pay Rs. 100.

The CGL 2023 final answer key and result will be published after examining the objections raised by the candidates against the tentative answer key.

Read Also SSC CPO Result 2023 Out At ssc.nic.in; Know How To Check

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Click on the link given in the PDF file.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your answer key is displayed.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.