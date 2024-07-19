SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Now! |

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2024 on July 18. Candidates can download the answer key from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

- Answer key release date: July 18

- Objection raising dates: July 18-23 (until 6 PM)

- Objection fee: Rs 100 per question

Examination Details:

- Exam name: SSC CHSL Tier 1

- Exam dates: July 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, and 11

- Vacancies: Approximately 3,712 across various central government departments

- Qualification: Higher secondary (10+2) education

- Age limit: 18-27 years (with age relaxations for reserved categories)

How to Download the Answer Key:

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

2. Locate the login section and click on it

3. Enter your login credentials (roll number, password)

4. Find the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2024 link and click on it

5. Download the answer key and response sheet for future reference

About SSC CHSL Exam:

The SSC CHSL exam is a national-level competitive exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India. It aims to recruit candidates for various posts in government departments and ministries that require a higher secondary (10+2) education qualification. The exam is conducted in three tiers: Tier 1 (computer-based examination), Tier 2 (descriptive paper), and Typing test/Skill Test. Candidates need to clear each tier to proceed to the next, and the final selection is based on the combined performance in all tiers.