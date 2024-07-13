SSC GD Constable Results 2024 OUT, Check Here!

SSC GD Constable Result 2024 Declared, Check Here! | Representational image

The results of the SSC GD Constable 2024 exam have been made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Results for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Constable (GD), Special Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) exams in the Assam Rifles Examination 2024 are now available for download on the Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.

An official announcement states that 3,08,076 men and 38,328 women have been chosen to take the physical examination. The following categories comprise the successful male candidates: 31,981 from OBC, 2,285 from ESM, 47,697 from ST, 26,507 from the EWS category, and 131,875 from the unreserved category.

In the meantime, there are 17,138 candidates in the female category, comprising 3,096 EWS, 5,984 SC, 3,696 ST, 8,410 OBC, and 4 ESM. Those who pass the written SSC GD test will be eligible to take the Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

46,617 Positions Available

The Commission hopes to fill 46,617 positions through this recruitment campaign, which include positions in the Assam Rifles, 2,990 in the ITBP, 13,632 in the CISF, 12,076 in the BSF, 9,410 in the CRPF, 1,926 in the SSB, and 296 in the SSF. For women, there are 2,231 available posts, and for men, there are 17,365. Furthermore, 6,032 seats are set aside for men who belong to the SC, 4,318 for ST, 8,712 for OBC, and 5,040 for EWS. 764 jobs reserved for SC candidates, 476 ST candidates, 1,087 OBC candidates, and 592 EWS candidates are open to women.

How to check?

-Visit the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

-Navigate to the "Result" section on the main page.

-After that, click the link labelled "SSC GD Constable Result 2024" that shows on the screen.

-Locate and confirm your roll number in the newly created PDF file.

After downloading the PDF, print off a copy of the page.