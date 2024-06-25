SSC CHSL Admit Card OUT, Exams From July 1

The admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024 were made available by the Staff Selection Commission on June 23. The North-Eastern Region's Tier 1 applicants can check and get their hall passes on the official website, sscner.org.in. July 1–11 is when the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is scheduled to take place.



How to download?

To download the admit card, candidates must provide their login information, such as their date of birth or registration ID. Candidates can log in with their roll number and birthdate if they can't recall their registration ID. As an alternative, candidates can obtain their registration ID by entering their entire name and birthdate, which they can then use to download the hall pass.

-Go to sscner.org.in, the official website of SSC North East.

-Click the link labelled "Status and E-Admit Card for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2024 (TIER-I)" under the recent changes section.

-You will be prompted to enter your registration ID and birthdate on a new page that opens in a new window.

-Once all the information has been entered, choose "Click to Know the Status & Admit Card."

-The screen will show your SSC CHSL admission card.

-Download your SSC CHSL hall pass and print it out for future use.

SSC CHSL 2024: Exam Pattern



There will be one hundred multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of the objective kind in the question paper. The test will be broken down into four categories: general intelligence, quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skills), English language (basic knowledge), and general awareness.