SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 Final Answer key To Be Out Soon At ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 Final Answer key | Representative image

New Delhi: The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 final answer key will be out soon on the official website of SSC. According to the media reports, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final answer key for CHSL Tier 2 most probably by next week. Candidates who appeared for the CHSL tier 2 exam 2022 can check their final answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the final answer key using their registered login ID and password.

The commission released the CHSL tier-2 provisional answer key and response sheets on July 4, 2023. The SSC CHSL tier 2 result will be based on the final answer key and option cum preferences made by the candidates.

An official statement from the commission read, "It is also informed that the Commission would obtain Option-cumPreference before the declaration of the final result of the aforesaid exam. A Notice in this regard would be shortly uploaded activating the Option-cum-Preference window/tab for the candidates to submit their preferences within the specified period of time mentioned therein."

The commission also cautioned the candidates that in case of failure to exercise the option cum preference during the respective dates announced by SSC, the candidates will not be granted any extra time or opportunity to submit their preferences.

The statement from SSC further reads, "Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection."

The commission had opened the window for candidates to raise objections against the SSC CHSL tier-2 examination, 2022 answer key from July 4 till July 6.

