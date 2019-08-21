SSC CGL 2019 Tier-I exam results declared; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the SCC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination (Tier-I). Candidates can check their results on the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in. SSC conducted CGL Tier-I exam from 4 June to 13 June, 2019 at various exam centers across the country. As per Jagran Josh, over 25 lakh candidates had registered for this examination, out of which only 834746 candidates sat in the SSC CGL Tier I exam.

According to DNA, re-examination for 4825 candidates was conducted on 19.06.2019 and examination for 1 (one) candidate was conducted on 10.07.2019 on the Orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

Those candidates who qualify in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam will be considered eligible to appear for the Tier-II Exam. The Tier-II exam is scheduled to be conducted from 11 September to 13 September this year. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Computer Based Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)—ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the tab to select your region.

Step 4: Once, the login page opens, enter your credentials including date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future references.