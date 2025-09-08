 'Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings Promote Coexistence Of Diverse Cultures,' Says Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
"There are different cultures and practices in society. Guru has taught us about coexistence. That is what we need to practise today. Only then can we progress, have the right to celebrate this anniversary," he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
'Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings Promote Coexistence Of Diverse Cultures,' Says Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said that saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru stood for the coexistence of diverse cultures in society.

He was speaking at the 171st Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi celebrations held at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala in the district.

According to Arlekar, Guru taught society the value of living together in harmony.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's Statement

The Governor also narrated an incident from the Mahabharata, when Arjuna was confused about fighting against his own kin, and how Lord Krishna guided him to follow Dharma.

He said that when culture comes under attack, people may feel uncertain about the right path to take.

"In such situations, we should follow the teachings of the Guru, which will lead us in the right direction," Arlekar noted.

He added that Guru's teachings are not confined to any particular state.

"There are Guru's followers even outside the country. This is because Guru's teachings and principles have no boundaries; they are meant for the entire world. His teachings are a treasure for humanity. We should be proud that such a holy soul lived among us," Arlekar said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

