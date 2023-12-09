 South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply For 55 Posts Against Sports Quota, Check Eligibility
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply For 55 Posts Against Sports Quota, Check Eligibility

South Eastern Railway (RRC SER) is calling for applications from eligible applicants for 55 Sportsperson positions. Both men and women are eligible to apply.

Representative image

South Eastern Railway (RRC SER) is calling for applications from eligible applicants for 55 Sportsperson positions. Both men and women are eligible to apply. Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format (See PDF below) along with their testimonials. Educational qualification required and other details, in brief, for informational purposes only in the interest of the job-seeker, are given below —

Important Dates To Keep In Mind

Last date to apply: December 26, 2023

Lat date for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti District and Pangi Sub- Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep: January 5, 2024.

Vacancy Details

Group C: 21 posts

Group D: 33 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the position should review the Detailed Notification, which is available here. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxation is not available for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Examination Fees

The examination fee is 500/- for UR/OBC candidates and 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes. The fee must be paid by IPO or bank draft. Bank Draft/IPO should be made payable at GPO/Kolkata in favor of FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach - 700043.

