"Some Irregularities Have Come To Light": Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On NEET

Students across the country are protesting over the NEET UG 2024 exam controversy, calling for accountability and justice. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has acknowledged the irregularities on the part of the National Testing Agency (NTA), emphasising the need for significant reforms within the agency. "Those who will be involved in this rigging will not be spared, even if he is a big officer," Pradhan asserted.

#WATCH | Sambalpur, Odisha: On the NEET issue, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "On the recommendations of Supreme Court, the order has been given for re-test of 1,563 candidates...Some irregularities have come to light in two places. I assure students and… pic.twitter.com/yrdvdAcn4g — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

In a recent interview with ANI in Sambalpur, Odisha, the Education Minister revealed, "Information about two types of problems has come to the fore in the NEET exam. Initially, 1563 students were given grace marks due to less time at the test centre, but as per the order of the Supreme Court, now the exam will be conducted again for these candidates on June 23." This statement highlights the severity of the issues and the steps being taken to rectify them.

Pradhan assured students and parents that the government is taking the matter seriously. "Irregularities have come to the fore in the exam at two places. I assure the students and parents that the government is taking it seriously," he said. He also reiterated the necessity for reform in the NTA and vowed that any senior officer involved in the rigging would face the "harshest punishment."

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) protested in front of Pradhan's Delhi home, calling for a CBI investigation into the NEET UG paper leak incident. NSUI Chief Varun Chaudhary stated, "This is a question of the future of 24 lakh candidates. Many people associated with the solver gang have been arrested from Godhra, in Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat. Arrests have been made in Patna as well. The Education Minister is misleading the students with his statements."