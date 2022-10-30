Somalia: 100 killed, 300 injured in car bomb attacks targeting education ministry

Representational image | File Photo

Mogadishu: At least 100 people have been killed and over 300 are so far injured in twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's Education Ministry building here, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.



The fatalities in Saturday's car bomb attacks are likely to rise, Mohamud told media after visiting the bombing site early Sunday.



The Xinhua news agency reported several government offices, hotels, and restaurants near the bombing site.

An unspecified number of people, including journalists and police officers were among the casualties, Sadiq Dudishe, spokesperson of the Somali Police Force, said earlier.



The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab Islamist group, which often targets the capital and controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility.



While condemning the attack, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said such action by al-Shabab won't stop the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism in any form.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia in a statement called for sustained military operations against the insurgents, to suppress surging terror attacks in the country.



Extending its condolences to the families of the victims, the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia tweeted it "wishes a speedy recovery for those injured, and stands resolutely with all Somalis against terrorism."



The blasts came as the Somalia president and leaders of the federal member states, including security officials, were meeting to discuss ongoing offensive operations against al-Shabab.