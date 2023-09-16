Somaiya Vidhyadhar University's 2nd Convocation 2023 Celebrates 2088 Graduates Along With Indian Culture |

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidhyadhar University held its 2nd convocation ceremony on September 16, 2023, showcasing the richness of Indian culture through the students' attire. A total of 2088 graduates from seven diverse fields of study, including management studies, engineering and technology, education, science, commerce and business studies, humanities and social science, and dharma studies, graced the occasion, donning their graduation caps to mark the culmination of their academic journey.

The ceremony opened with a speech in the Sanskrit language, setting a traditional tone. Dr. Kiran Bedi, former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, along with several other distinguished authorities, initiated the event with a prayer and the lighting of the diya.

Dr Bedi expressed her gratitude to Professor V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, a pioneer in digital open education, reminiscing about their collaboration in establishing community colleges. These institutions have played a pivotal role in providing marginalized and economically challenged students with the opportunity to achieve their graduation dreams.

Dr. Bedi also highlighted the importance of gender equality by emphasizing that life skills like cooking should be known to both girls and boys, encouraging graduating students to remember such valuable lessons. She introduced the concept of the "ABCD" of freedom. She said "In closing, I'd like to impart two life mantras to the future leaders of our nation: Always remember the ABCD of freedom - Ability, Boundaries, Conscience, and Duty. These values are integral. I hope these young citizens grasp the value of their education, the privilege of studying here, and commit to using their wealth of knowledge responsibly."

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of SVU, presided over the Convocation, underlining the university's commitment to nurturing not only academicians but also compassionate and responsible citizens of tomorrow. ""Today, you step into the world as ambassadors of SVU. We have faith in your ability to make a positive impact, not just professionally but also in the communities you become a part of," said Samir

Professor V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of SVU, acknowledged the students' hard work and dedication while celebrating the diverse talents that make SVU a unique institution. His words resonated with the graduates as they embarked on their respective journeys, armed with knowledge and a commitment to responsible citizenship.