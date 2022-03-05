e-Paper Get App
Education

Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Solutions to Railway recruitment exams' concerns out soon, says Ashwini Vaishnav

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister of Railways, on Friday said that the solution for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examinations is underway after the committee received 3 lakh representations from the candidates.
ANI
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will issue solutions to concerns raised by the candidates of the recruitment examinations in a few days, said Vaishnav on Friday.

"The High Power Committee got three lakh representations which have been analyzed by the committee. The RRB will notify the solution in a few days," tweeted the Minister.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
