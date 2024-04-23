SN Bose Scholarship Offers Indian Students To US Study Exchange

File

The SN Bose Scholarship, also known as the SN Bose Scholars Program, is an exciting opportunity for Indian students to explore advanced research facilities in the United States. This program, supported by various institutions, aims to nurture the next generation of innovators through international collaboration.

Program Overview:

Application Period: Interested students can apply from September to October.

Rewards: Selected scholars receive a stipend, health insurance, and airfare for their US stay.

Indian citizens pursuing Bachelor's or Master's degrees from recognised institutions in India are eligible.

Key Dates:

Application Opens: September

Application Closes: October

Internship Starts: Mid-May

(Note: Dates are tentative and subject to change.)

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be Indian citizens.

They should be pursuing Bachelor's or Master's degrees in specific fields.

PhD candidates are not eligible.

Each institute can nominate two top students per department.

Application Process:

Visit the IUSSTF website and select "SN Bose Scholars Program."

Click on "Online Application Portal for Visitation Programs."

Register, verify your account, and log in.

Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents.

Submit your application.

Guidelines:

Only students in eligible fields are considered.

Placements are based on the indicated area in the application.

There are no partner universities; placements are arranged accordingly.

Biology students can explore the Khorana Program.

First-semester Master's students must submit Bachelor's rank certificate and mark sheet.