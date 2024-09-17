Shocking Video: Bengaluru School Bus Attacked By Men In Scorpio With Children Inside

The school bus was on its way when the car blocked its way. | IANS

Bengaluru: A school bus was reportedly attacked in broad daylight by a group of 6-8 individuals at around 4 PM on Monday. The individuals who were in a white Scorpio attacked the school bus belonging to Treamis school on Route 35.

The school bus was on its way when the car blocked its way. The individuals then went on to smash the driver's window by using a metal object while the children were still sitting inside the bus.

Bengaluru: A Treamis School bus on Route 35 was attacked around 4 PM by 6-8 individuals in a Scorpio. They smashed the windows of the bus with a metal object while the children were still inside, causing panic among them. pic.twitter.com/bfCo2Ym0fW — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2024

According to the Times Now report, the children remained unharmed but the incident left them in panic. A case has been registered by the Hebbagudi police and the probe is underway.

School bus set on fire during Bharat Bandh in Bihar

During the Bharat Bandh earlier on August 21, 2024, agitators set fire to a school bus carrying children in Arar More, Gopalganj in Bihar. The incident occurred when protesters stopped the bus and attempted to set it on fire, endangering the lives of the children on board.

Protesters were also been seen vandalising the school bus windscreen, putting lives in danger. According to media reports, the protests turned into a nightmare for students, forcing many private schools in Patna to close and suspend bus services during that time.



Bhim Army members organised the Bharat Bandh, which was supported by other parties such as the RJD and the Vikassheel Insaan Party, to protest the Supreme Court order which empowers state governments to subclassify SCs and STs, potentially resulting in separate quotas for more disadvantaged groups.