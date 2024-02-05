 Shimla Teachers Association Raises Concern Over Delayed JBT Exam Results, Know More Now
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationShimla Teachers Association Raises Concern Over Delayed JBT Exam Results, Know More Now

Shimla Teachers Association Raises Concern Over Delayed JBT Exam Results, Know More Now

Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla raises concern over delayed JBT exam results and demands prompt appointments for vacant positions to address adverse impact on student education. Read more.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI Image

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla has raised concern over the delay of Junior Basic Training (JBT) exam results and raised a demand that appointments for the JBT batch vacancies be made as soon as possible.

According to a press statement from Reena Thakur, Executive President of the Elementary Trained Teachers Association in Shimla, "The JBT examinations were held in November 2023, but candidates are anxious since the results have been delaying for the past months."

"Even after three months, the government and the education department have been unable to declare the result of the JBT exams. Therefore, the Elementary Trained Teachers Association has raised demand to make appointments for the JBT batch vacancies," said the press statement.

The Elementary Teachers Association said that at present, more than 4,000 posts at JBT are vacant, which is directly adversely affecting the studies of the students.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Govt Initiates Surprise School Visits To Address Poor Learning Levels Revealed In ASER...
article-image

The Executive President of the Elementary Trained Teachers Association, Reena Thakur, said in a press statement that JBT interviews were held in November to fill around 1,161 posts of teachers, but even after three months, appointments have not been made yet.

Thakur further said that the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results of JBT exams and withholding the results for such a long time is not logical and fair in any case.

The candidates have also expressed their concern over the delay in JBT results and said that their patience is running out and requested that the state government and the education department take an early decision on the results of the JBT exams.

JBT stands for Junior Basic Training. JBT is a teacher training program in India that provides pre-service training to individuals who wish to become teachers in primary schools. The program prepares trainees to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach young students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Education Board Controversy: Threats From Opposition Party Over Kokborok Language Script...

Tripura Education Board Controversy: Threats From Opposition Party Over Kokborok Language Script...

Kerala Budget 2024: Focus On Education & Healthcare, New Initiatives And Investments Revealed

Kerala Budget 2024: Focus On Education & Healthcare, New Initiatives And Investments Revealed

APSC CCE 2024: Last Day for Applications Tomorrow; Check Eligibility and Apply Now!

APSC CCE 2024: Last Day for Applications Tomorrow; Check Eligibility and Apply Now!

Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023: Merit List Released Today!

Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023: Merit List Released Today!

IIT Delhi Launches M.Sc. In Biological Sciences For 2024-25 Academic Year, Know More Here

IIT Delhi Launches M.Sc. In Biological Sciences For 2024-25 Academic Year, Know More Here