SET applications to end soon; learn more at set-test.org

Symbiosis

The SET or the symbiosis entrance test begins soon as the undergraduate admissions at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) are to commence. Being a university level exam, SET 2022 screens candidates for admission to various undergraduate level programmes offered by the institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International.

June 15, 2022 is the deadline for SET 2022 applications. Applicants can fill out the SET 2022 application form online. The SET 2022 computer-based test will take place on July 3, 2022. Results for SET will be declared July 12, 2022.

Students can register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 entrance exam by visiting the official website - set-test.org.

SET General: This exam is conducted to assess candidates for undergraduate programmes (B.B.A/B.C.A/B.B.A (Information Technology)/B.A. (Mass Communication)/B.Sc. (Economics) Hons./B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc. (Liberal Arts)/B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) Hons.)