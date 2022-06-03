e-Paper Get App

SET applications to end soon; learn more at set-test.org

Students can register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 entrance exam by visiting the official website - set-test.org.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Symbiosis

The SET or the symbiosis entrance test begins soon as the undergraduate admissions at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) are to commence. Being a university level exam, SET 2022 screens candidates for admission to various undergraduate level programmes offered by the institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International.

June 15, 2022 is the deadline for SET 2022 applications. Applicants can fill out the SET 2022 application form online. The SET 2022 computer-based test will take place on July 3, 2022. Results for SET will be declared July 12, 2022.

Students can register for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 entrance exam by visiting the official website - set-test.org.

SET General: This exam is conducted to assess candidates for undergraduate programmes (B.B.A/B.C.A/B.B.A (Information Technology)/B.A. (Mass Communication)/B.Sc. (Economics) Hons./B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc. (Liberal Arts)/B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) Hons.)

Read Also
NEP 2020 is a knowledge document of the 21st century: Dharmendra Pradhan at Pune's Symbiosis...
article-image
HomeEducationSET applications to end soon; learn more at set-test.org

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 5-time rise in active cases of Covid-19 in one month

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 5-time rise in active cases of Covid-19 in one month

Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Mumbai man, repeat offender, gets death penalty for rape and murder of minor

Panvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official

Panvel: NCP leaders discuss pre-monsoon works with PMC official

2021-22 sees highest number of flamingos at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

2021-22 sees highest number of flamingos at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: BJP Telangana members protest at police station; watch video

Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: BJP Telangana members protest at police station; watch video