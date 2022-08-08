Second phase of UGC-NET 2022 to be postponed: UGC Chairman

PTI/Representative

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, said on Monday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will now hold phase two of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Examination between September 20 and 30.

The two phases were supposed to be held on August 12, 13, and 14 August. "However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues),” Kumar said on his official Twitter account.

The new timetable states that the exam location will be announced on September 11 and that phase two applicants will receive their admit cards online on September 16 at either ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

"Candidates are advised not to go by fake notices being circulated in the social media. They are advised to regularly visit NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in," said the tweet by Kumar.

In a press statement, the UGC chief also informed that CUET UG held on August 8 was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64472 registered candidates.

He stated that though morning and evening sessions went smoothly in centres, two centres of Itanagar (i.e. Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT), where 36 and 154 candidates respectively were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the location due to very heavy landslide.

"The examination of those candidates who couldn't reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022," said Kumar.