Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of CUET process : UGC Chairman

ANI File Photo

New Delhi: Addressing the controversy surrounding Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), due to exams being cancelled at many centres across India on Thursday and Friday because of technical glitches, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar stated that there were ‘reports and indications of sabotage in the process, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the same.

“CUET-UG is a mammoth exercise being conducted by the National Testing Agency. The scale of the exam can be gauged by the fact that the exams are conducted spanning across 61 subjects in 13 languages across the nation. The process has been designed keeping in mind the sanctity of the exams and the interests of the students being paramount,” said the statement by Kumar, who has also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Praising NTA’s ability to swing into action to cancel and postpone exams in centres, Kumar said that at some centres, the centre staff should have shown more empathy with the students. “Cancellation of the test in some centres was done keeping the best interests of the students in mind. NTA is constantly in touch with the students through email, messaging and voice mail to keep them informed of the changes and extra care is being taken in this regard.”

A special email id has also been set up cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in to cater to the grievances of students . “More school teachers are being deployed as they have more experience of dealing with the students with empathy,” said the statement by UGC chief.

“Due to the efforts and corrective actions taken by NTA, we are hopeful that in the coming days, the CUET-UG will be conducted smoothly,” added Kumar.