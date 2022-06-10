e-Paper Get App

Second mop-up round for nursing courses; SC dismisses plea

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Friday June 10, refused to order the Centre and the Indian Nursing Council to undertake a second mop-up round to fill nursing seats in Delhi for the academic year 2021-22.

On the grounds that nearly 110 seats in Delhi nursing institutions remain vacant, a vacation bench of justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose dismissed the petitions of St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing and Angela Biju seeking a direction to open the admission process for nursing courses for 2021-22.

The application period for nursing programmes in Delhi was set to close on March 31, 2022, for the academic year 2021-2022. According to the petitions, the timetable for two government nursing institutions was extended from March 31 to May 15, and that St Stephens Hospital College of Nursing is entitled to the same relief.

The admissions process cannot go on indefinitely, the bench concluded in rejecting the petitions.

article-image
