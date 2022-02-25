SDMC's education committee issues order on school dress code

The Education Committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order regarding the dress code of schools on February 25, Friday.

According to the circular by the Director of the education committee, Nitika Sharma, school uniforms have been prescribed for primary school children running under South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also decided to keep tabs on the colour of the uniforms and change it from time to time. It believes that the students will not experience any inferiority complex due to this.

"It has come to notice that parents send their children to school wearing clothes of their religions, which is not appropriate in school since it creates a mentality of inequality between school children," said the Director.

In addition she said that this inequality might affect the future of the school children. Therefore, it has been notified that school children must follow their dress codes and officers of all regional schools should be instructed to keep a watch.

Lastly, the circular states that children can only wear clothes according to their wish only in school competitions and festivals.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:36 PM IST