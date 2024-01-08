Schools Shut Down Across Tamil Nadu Due To Intense Rain And Traffic Chaos | Representative Image

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu experienced intense rainfall on Sunday, leading to widespread disruption and severe traffic congestion. The incessant heavy rain prompted authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in various districts, including Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore.

Additionally, schools in Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai were also closed in response to the challenging weather conditions.

Commuters faced significant delays as traffic moved at a sluggish pace, resulting in severe road jams, as seen in visuals from Velachery Main Road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting continued rain across various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next seven days. Furthermore, the weather department anticipates heavy rainfall in isolated locations within ten districts of the state on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore districts will remain closed. Similarly, officials announced a holiday in Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai.

The closure of schools in these districts is confirmed for January 8. Meanwhile, Chennai faced extensive traffic congestion on major routes, aggravated by waterlogging resulting from continuous rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has extended its forecast, predicting rains across various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next week. The RMC also warns of heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts, and Puducherry.

As the situation unfolds, residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution during the challenging weather conditions.