Schools, Colleges In Kanchipuram To Remain Closed On December 4 Due To Heavy Rainfall

Representative Image

Kanchipuram: After the IMD forecast of heavy rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the Kanchipuram district collector announced a holiday for schools and colleges on December 4. Due to the heavy rain forecast by IMD and to ensure the safety of schools and college students in the Kanchipuram district, schools and colleges will remain closed on December 4.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

A well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

"Due to the onset of the cyclone, which we are expecting to come nearer to the coast of Chennai, we have deployed numerous teams. Apart from the standard operating procedure that we follow when we go for rescue, for the first time, we have started a concept of a district disaster response team," Chennai Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said.

"There are 12 districts in Chennai, and for each district, we have a highly trained team. They have specialised equipment, including boats, life jackets and trained personnel. These personnel can go inside the stranded places and rescue people," he added. He said that, apart from these, Chennai police and traffic police personnel are on duty.