School Timings In Punjab Revised From Today

All government, assisted, recognized, and private schools in the state of Punjab have been ordered to modify their operating hours due to the heavy fog that is currently present and the weather patterns that are affecting the health and safety of both students and teachers.

New Timings

The new schedule will take effect from today, December 4, 2023, and will require schools to open at 9.30 am and close at 3.30 pm.

Primary, middle, high, and senior secondary schools are all included in this uniform change to the school schedule. The goal of the decision is to reduce any risks that could arise from unfavorable weather.