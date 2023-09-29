School Curriculum To Include Teachings Of Sikh Gurus, Seers, Martyrs: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Khatkar Kalan (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said changes will be made in the school curriculum to teach youngsters about the lives, philosophy and the teachings of great Sikh gurus, seers, saints, prophets and martyrs.

The state’s youngsters should take inspiration from these noble souls, for which necessary changes will be made in the school syllabus, Mann said.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the chief minister said this step will help perpetuate the state’s glorious legacy among the future generations, according to an official statement.

Pledging to make Punjab a frontrunner in the country, Mann vowed to realise the dream of Bhagat Singh by ensuring the state’s holistic development.

On the occasion, Mann felicitated Bhagat Singh’s family members, including Harjinder Pal Singh Gill, Baldev Singh Nasrala, Ravinder Singh, Gurjit Kaur and Harbhajan Singh Dhatt.

The chief minister also announced a memorial and a library at Bhagat Singh’s maternal home near Garhshankar. The museum at Bhagat Singh’s native village in Khatkar Kalan is also being upgraded and the work is already underway.

It is the need of hour to perpetuate the legacy of Bhagat Singh, the chief minister said and added that the state government will realise the dreams of the legendary martyr.

Mann called the function a celebration of the birth of the greatest legend in the world, saying at an age when youngsters demand gifts from their parents, Bhagat Singh sought freedom for his motherland.

The dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh still remain unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism and poverty rule the roost, he claimed and alleged that those who gained power after the British left “plundered the country” more mercilessly than the foreign rulers.

Mann said his government replaced the pictures of the chief minister with those of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in all government offices after he took the oath of office.

Stating his government’s commitment to safeguard the state’s interests, Mann alleged that previous leaders stabbed the people of Punjab in the back by prioritising their own interests.

Mann said he raised the issues of the state such as the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal and Chandigarh during the recent meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar.

In the future, too, every interest of the state will be protected, he added.

The AAP leader also called on the people to rise above caste and creed to make India “number one” and said that will be a real tribute to Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters who had laid down their lives for the motherland.

Mann also called on youngsters to come forward and carve out the country of Bhagat Singh’s dreams.

