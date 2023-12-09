School Charges Absurd 'Orientation Fee' For KG Students, Internet Reacts With 'Wait, What?'

(Photo Credits: X/@GaurangBhardwa1)

With a limited number of seats and stringent admission criteria, the season for admission to the class nursery, KG feels like a game of chance. As soon as one manages to secure a seat, the realization that they have to part with their hard-earned money for these tiny scholars sets in.

But just when you thought the journey couldn't get any more bizarre, a school has gained attention for charging parents an absurd amount of 'orientation fee' for their kindergarteners.

An image revealing the fee breakdown for the Junior KG batch of 2024-25 has gone viral online, with a category labeled 'parent orientation fee,' shocking netizens.

अब समझ आ रहा है, पिता जी ने मुझे सरकारी स्कूल में क्यों पढ़ाया था 😭 pic.twitter.com/fkyPlDT6WP — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 7, 2023

The now-widely shared picture included a detailed breakdown of the costs for the nursery and Junior KG class for the school year, including development fees, annual fees, caution money, and admission fees.

The last category, "Parent Orientation Charges," which required a one-time payment, however, created a sense of confusion. The anonymous school, in all its peculiarity, requests a hefty Rs. 8,400 as payment for this particular fee.

Internet reacts:

As soon as the picture went viral, people started commenting, with a mix of laughter and confusion. "Abey nursery h ya B tech," one user joked. "No cost emi ki suvidha nahi hai?" joked another. Another commentator remarked, "My fees in class 10 was 500 per month I used to think that I was attending an expensive school."

While many people sought the identity of the school levying such a charge, it remained hidden, as evidenced by the viral image.