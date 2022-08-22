Scholarships for Indian students to study in the USA

The United States of America is one of the most popular destinations for international students. There are many reasons, and they all revolve around American universities. These prestigious institutions boast some of the best academic programs in the world. They also provide scholarships to prospective students who want to study there. But not all countries offer these kinds of opportunities for their students, so you need to know what makes your country stand out from others.

Types of Scholarships available in USA for Indian students

A scholarship is a financial assistance from a government, company, or foundation for a student's academic studies. The opportunity for students to get a quality education without paying a hefty fee.

Harvard University Scholarship

Harvard University, a private Ivy League research university with roots in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was founded in 1636.The first corporation (incorporated association) in North America as well as the oldest university in the nation. QS World University Rankings has ranked it as one of the world's top universities, and ARWU's Five-Year-Plan to Compete for Global Top 100 Universities Ranking.

To fulfill your demonstrated need, Harvard offers financial help through a combination of resources to develop a custom aid package. Scholarship money, work-study opportunities, and any honors you've received from other organizations all fall under this category. For interested families, there are also a parent and student loans available. Their scholarships are created to meet 100% of your proven financial need because Harvard is dedicated to affordability.

MIT Scholarship

MIT Scholarship is a grant that you don't have to pay back. MIT has the largest endowment of any academic institution globally and is consistently ranked as one of the world's most prestigious universities. Their scholarships are funded by an endowment, gifts from MIT alums and friends, and general MIT funds, which are only given out based solely on financial need. About 60% of undergraduate students are MIT Scholars. Every student who submits an application for financial assistance and completes the CSS Profile 01 is automatically eligible for an MIT Scholarship. To match you with the appropriate scholarship from a suitable donor, we will ask you to complete an annual Student Information Review Form if you are given an MIT Scholarship.

The Stanford University Scholarship

Private research university Stanford University is located in California. The main campus is located on an estate 26 miles (42 km) along the San Francisco Bay from San Jose, with a smaller, more central campus about 2 miles (3 km) away.

Stanford offers bachelor's and master's degrees in 38 departments and four professional schools through six undergraduate colleges: Arts & Sciences; Engineering; Humanities; Law & Business.

A few factors that determine the Stanford Scholarship's worth include the number of family members attending college, the size of the family, and the family's financial situation. It includes the typical $57,495 donations from Stanford and money from federal, state, and private sources. The current first-year class's need-based aid winners received an average of $62,557 in scholarships and grants from all sources.

Yale University Scholarships

Yale University, located in New Haven, Connecticut, is a private Ivy League research university. It was founded in 1701 by a group of clergy and lay citizens as the Collegiate School at Saybrook Colony to educate Native Americans who converted to Christianity. In 1878 Yale College became an independent institution comprising four departments: Arts (now humanities), Divinity School (divinity), Engineering School (engineering), and Medicine—which merged with its medical department in 1883 to form what constitutes today's Brown Medical School.

In addition to its well-known residential colleges such as Calhoun College and Sterling Hall, there are over 200 residential houses on-campus housing more than 5% of all undergraduates at Yale—with most undergraduate students living off campus due to financial circumstances or interest in more independence from parental influence.

The Yale Scholarship, a need-based scholarship for undergraduates, is a gift and doesn't require repayment. The Yale Scholarship amount is shown on the Financial Aid Award Letter if a student receives financial aid.

The average need-based Yale scholarship is over $50,000, but it can range from a few hundred dollars to over $70,000 a year.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for international students to apply for the US scholarships are as follows:

Must be an international student. Citizen of one of the qualifying nations, which includes all nations to which the United States has granted visa-free travel rights (this excludes Canadian citizens). Most countries with visa-free travel privileges include Australia, Brazil, and Peru. However, some other countries may also have this privilege. Still, they are not included here because they are not considered eligible under this program, so you will need to check if your country is included or not before applying.

Must be a full-time student at the time of application

You must have completed at least two years of undergraduate studies to be eligible for these scholarships. These scholarships cannot be applied for after graduating from college or university because then, once again, it would mean that one has already received them before being able to use them again (see next point).

Benefits

The scholarship award covers the tuition fee.

The scholarship award covers the living expenses.

The scholarship award covers the flight ticket to India.

The scholarship is processed by an approved sponsor organization, which will process your application and submit it to American universities on your behalf (the student).

The scholarship gives you an excellent opportunity to study at world-class universities at lower costs, travel to the USA, meet new people and make friends from all over the world.

Conclusion

