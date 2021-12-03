SC scraps plea by Law student

A law student raised a plea to the Supreme Court addressing the violation of the fundamental rights of general citizens and voters. SC did not entertain the student; asked to focus on his studies and become a good lawyer.

"You should remember, this is not a Moot court competition." SC Lawyer Nageswara Rao said to the petitioner. He questioned what Fundamental rights had been violated against which he has filed a plea under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petitioner Rishi Sehgal responded that the plea addresses the violation of fundamental rights of the general citizens of the voters.

The apex court reprimanded the petitioner for approaching the highest court without truly understanding the scope and ambit of Article 32 of the Constitution. "You have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court. You are a student, or else we would have imposed a huge cost for this kind of writ petition. Please concentrate on your studies, pass the law, and then; become a good lawyer. "You just want to file a Writ Petition because your name would come in newspapers? Don't do this. Dismissed." He added.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:29 PM IST