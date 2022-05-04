SC passes Interim order for Haryana JS Exam

Haryana: The Apex court has passed an interim order postponing the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) Examination from May 6 to May 8. A bench of Judges Vineet Saran and JK Maheshwari have passed the interim order taking into consideration that the examination date previously clashed with the date of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge examination which was scheduled for May 6 as well.

The High Courts in Punjab and Haryana have been asked to either reschedule the examination dates or assist the Supreme Court to fix them. This exam is conducted under the Haryana Public Service Commission and a selection committee headed by the High Court judge oversees it.

40 candidates had filed a petition asking for the postponement of the dates. The contenders argued that the Haryana CS Exams that were initially scheduled to take place in April were postponed to May as they clashed with the Delhi JS Examination, and following the precedent, hence a similar direction should be followed in this case as well.

ALSO READ Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Kumar Vishwas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:28 PM IST