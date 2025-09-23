SC Hearing On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Today, Counselling Timeline Awaited

NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea | Image: Canva

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court will hear a key plea regarding the transparency of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, September 23, 2025. The case, previously scheduled for September 12, has been adjourned and will be heard for further arguments.

What's the Issue?

Medical aspirants have complained about the "unclear and confusing" pattern of announcing NEET PG results. While NBEMS released raw scores, the answer key posted only question IDs without questions. Students claim this does not allow them to check their answers or spot errors in evaluation.

Earlier Court Direction

Earlier, in the hearings, the Supreme Court instructed NBEMS to reveal raw scores, answer keys, and information about the normalisation process to make things fair. However, petitioners argue that the steps taken so far fall short of true transparency. On September 19, a two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan heard the case briefly and listed a detailed discussion today.

Counselling on Hold

The delay has hit the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling procedure, which is organised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The timeline is still waiting to be confirmed until the Supreme Court delivers clarity. MCC is likely to release the counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in shortly after the verdict.

State Counselling Proceeds Ahead

Though the uncertainty at the national level, state-level couselling has already begun in Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, which has provided temporary respite to the aspirants. The final decision from the Supreme Court, however, will determine when the nationwide process begins.