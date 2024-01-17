SBI Releases Admit Cards For Circle Based Officer Online Exam On Jan 21, 2024 | Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The admit cards for the online examination for Circle Based Officers (CBO) set for January 21, 2024, have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can obtain the admit cards between January 16 and January 21, 2024.

Those who wish to take the exam can now download their admit cards from sbi.co.in, the SBI official website.

Reporting time

There will be two shifts for the exam. Candidates for Shift-1 must report by 8:30 a.m., and the exam will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The exam is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Shift-2, and the reporting time is 12:30 p.m.

How to download?

Go to sbi.co.in to access the official SBI website.

Click the careers link on the homepage.

Select "Current Openings" from the Join SBI link.

Find the "SBI CBO 2023 admit card" link and click on it.

Click "Submit" after entering the necessary login information.

Check the information on the admit card, then save the page.

To ensure future reference, make sure to save a hard copy of the admit card.

5447 Circle Based Officers are to be hired by the State Bank of India, comprising 167 backlog and 5280 regular positions. To select the best candidates for these positions, a screening process, interviews, and an online test are conducted.

Candidates who successfully clear the online exam and the subsequent interview will be eligible for the SBI CBO 2023 appointment. Selection of candidates will be based on a final merit list, which will be prepared by combining the scores of the online Objective and Descriptive tests along with the interview performance.