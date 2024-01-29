SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Results To Be Released Soon: Here's How To Check |

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the SBI Clerk result 2024 for the preliminary examination soon. Candidates who took the recruitment exam can view their results on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

The preliminary exam was held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, at various centers nationwide with the aim is to fill 8,283 Junior Associate positions within the organization.

Candidates need to use their login details, including registration number and date of birth to view the results. Those who pass the prelims will move on to the main examination, tentatively scheduled for February 2024.

The examination consists of four parts that evaluate applicants on their knowledge of General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

How to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024?

Candidates should visit the official website

Click on the careers link

Find the Clerk recruitment link

Select the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link and fill in the required details

Submit the form and then download and keep a hardcopy for future reference.

The SBI Clerk preliminary exam, which included an objective test for 100 marks, was conducted online for 1 hour and covered three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

It is important to note that there is negative marking for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each incorrect answer, 1/4th of the assigned mark for that question will be deducted.