IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Provisional Allotment Result Out at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Provisional Allotment Result | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the provisional allotment results of the Main examination for recruitment of Office Assistants in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB Clerk 2023). Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

According to the official website, candidates can download the results of IBPS RRB Clerk Mains examination up to December 31.

Candidates can check the IBPS RRB Clerk provisional results 2023 by login through the credentials like registration number/roll number and password/date of birth (DoB).

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains result 2023

IBPS earlier released the provisional allotment results for Office Assistant and Officers Scale 1 positions on November 1, 2023. The provisional allotment result under the reserve list was available on the official website to download till November 30, 2023.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Clerk result 2023:

visit the official at ibps.in.

Go to CRB RRBs and then open the RRB phase XI link.

now, open the RRB Mains provisional result link.

Login by entering the required details.

Check and download the result for future refrences.