SBI Clerk 2023 Preliminary Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now!

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the admit card for the SBI Clerk 2023 Preliminary Exams on December 26. Aspirants can download the admit card by using their registration number and password through the official website at sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination, a key step in the recruitment drive to fill 8283 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) positions, is scheduled for January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises an online test, including Preliminary and Main exams, and a test of the specified opted local language. The online Preliminary Exam, consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks, will be conducted online. This one-hour test includes sections on English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly for this crucial step in the SBI Clerk 2023 recruitment process.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit, and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the details on the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.