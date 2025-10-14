 SBI Asha Scholarship 2025 Open For School, UG, PG, IIT, IIM & Overseas; Financial Aid Up To ₹20 Lakh For Economically Weaker Students
SBI Asha Scholarship 2025: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 is now open for students from school to postgraduate levels, including IIT, IIM, medical, and overseas programs. Eligible students from economically weaker sections can receive financial aid ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹20 lakh. Applications are open until November 15, 2025, through the official SBI Foundation website.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 | Image: Canva

SBI Asha Scholarship 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation has launched the Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025, which will facilitate meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections to pursue their studies. It is one of the many initiatives by SBI that aims at encouraging educational excellence and helping talented youngsters complete their studies without facing financial obstacles. The last date to apply for this scholarship will be November 15, 2025.

Who Can Apply

The award is available to students on all levels of studies: school (Class 9-12), undergraduate, postgraduate, medical, IIT, IIM, and abroad studies. The candidates should have the following:

Academic Performance: At least 75% marks or 7 CGPA in last year of study. SC/ST students get relaxation to 67.5% marks or 6.3 CGPA.

Annual Family Income: For school-going students, less than ₹3,00,000; for college level and above, less than ₹6,00,000.

Shortlisted candidates are required to provide proof of academic performance and family income with their application.

Scholarship Amounts

Scholarship amount differs depending on the study level:

School Students: ₹15,000 as a yearly allowance

Undergraduate: ₹75,000 as a yearly allowance

Postgraduate: ₹2,50,000 as a yearly allowance

Medical Students: ₹4,50,000 as a yearly allowance

IIT Students: ₹2,00,000 as a yearly allowance

IIM Students: ₹5,00,000 as a yearly allowance

Overseas Students: ₹20,00,000

School-level scholarships are renewable annually, provided they continue to maintain eligibility requirements.

How to Apply

Applicants can apply online at the SBI Foundation website, complete the application form, and upload supporting documents. The scholarship offers students a valuable chance to study higher education in India and abroad without needing to worry about expenses, enabling merit-based students from economically weaker segments to reach their academic as well as professional aspirations.

